Thomas Partey’s Arsenal future takes interesting turn as trophy-less season looms

Ghana international Thomas Partey's future at Arsenal has taken a surprising turn as the club has begun last-minute talks to keep him, according to Football Insider.

The Ghanaian midfielder’s contract at the Emirates is set to end this summer. He joined Arsenal from Atlético Madrid in 2020, and with his deal running out, many expected him to leave for free at the end of the season.

Over the past few months, Partey has been linked with big-name clubs like Barcelona, Juventus, and several Saudi Arabian teams.

But things seem to have changed. In the latest episode of Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast, senior reporter Pete O’Rourke said, “talks are ongoing” between Arsenal and Partey. He added that the club now wants to keep him instead of letting him go.

At first, Arsenal were ready to let the 31-year-old walk away, but his strong performances since coming back from injury have made them think twice.

Partey has shown how important he is to Mikel Arteta’s team, playing a key role this season. Though he missed some matches due to injury, he has still managed to make 47 appearances in all competitions.

Partey's absence hurts Gunners

His absence was especially felt during Arsenal’s loss to PSG in the Champions League, where the midfield lacked control. However, he is expected to be back in action for the return leg at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday.

The Gunners must overcome a one-goal first-leg deficit to stand a chance of winning a trophy this season with Liverpool already confirmed as Premier League champions.

Right now, Partey is happy at Arsenal and is open to staying. He is considering a new two-year contract, but if the club and his team don’t come to an agreement, he may start looking at options elsewhere. Interest from clubs in Europe and the Middle East remains strong.