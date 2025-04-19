Arteta drops major hint over Partey’s Arsenal future amid exit rumours

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has sparked speculation that Thomas Partey could be set for a surprising contract extension, despite widespread reports suggesting the Ghanaian midfielder might depart this summer.
Partey, whose current deal expires at the end of the season, has overcome a difficult injury-plagued spell to rediscover his best form at a crucial stage of the campaign.
His commanding performances in midfield have been pivotal as Arsenal push for glory in the Premier League and make history in the UEFA Champions League.
When questioned about Partey’s contract situation during Friday’s pre-match press conference, Arteta offered a telling response:
Yes, there is progress with all the players. I'll leave that to [sporting director] Andrea [Berta] and the club to decide and to talk about.
Pressed further on whether Arsenal intend to keep the 31-year-old, the Gunners boss added:
The intention is very clear. I'll leave that to Andrea and the club to take a step forward.
Arteta’s comments come as a surprise, given the persistent transfer rumours surrounding Partey.
The midfielder has been linked with a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia, as well as a potential return to Atlético Madrid—the club he left in 2020 to join Arsenal in a £45 million deal.
However, Arteta’s latest remarks suggest the Gunners may be ready to extend Partey’s stay, valuing his leadership, experience, and recent resurgence as Arsenal chase silverware on multiple fronts.
Partey’s only blemish in an otherwise dominant Champions League quarter-final performance against Real Madrid was a yellow card, ruling him out of the first leg of the semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain.
Reflecting on his absence, Arteta remained confident:
We have a few options, and we're not going to give anything away. It was a night for the club that was great, and that's it. The best ones are still ahead and to come. We all have a big ambition and big objectives, and we are in the right direction. But the next steps are going to be tough, and we're going to have to be at our best.
With Partey’s future now appearing brighter at the Emirates, Arsenal fans may yet see the influential midfielder remain a key figure in Arteta’s project as the club aims to cement its place among Europe’s elite.