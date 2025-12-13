Hugo Broos under fire after alleged racist comment sparks outrage

South Africa’s national men’s football team head coach, Hugo Broos, is at the centre of a growing controversy after allegedly making racially charged remarks about Bafana Bafana defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi, comments that have since been reported to the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).

The incident has triggered widespread criticism and raised serious concerns about leadership and unity within the national team ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). The controversy stems from comments Broos made during a press briefing at the national team’s training camp following Mbokazi’s unexpected move from Orlando Pirates to Major League Soccer (MLS) side Chicago Fire FC.

The 20-year-old defender recently signed a four-year contract with the American club after being named in South Africa’s AFCON squad, a development that reportedly angered the veteran Belgian coach.

Mbekezeli Mbokazi

Broos publicly questioned both the timing of the transfer and Mbokazi’s decision to move to the MLS, expressing dissatisfaction with the league the player was heading to. His frustration was compounded by Mbokazi’s late arrival to the national team’s pre-AFCON camp after missing a scheduled flight.

Addressing the situation, Broos was quoted as saying:

I can assure you: he is a black guy, but he will get out of my room as a white guy.

The remark, widely reported by international and local media, was immediately condemned by many South Africans as racially offensive, particularly given the country’s deeply rooted history of racial discrimination.

The United Democratic Movement (UDM), a South African political party, responded by formally reporting Broos to the SAHRC. In a statement signed by Secretary-General Yongama Zigebe, the party described the comments as “racially coded, derogatory and gender-diminishing,” arguing that they could not be dismissed as careless or off-hand remarks.

According to the UDM, such language carries “historical and cultural significance in a society still healing from the institutionalisation of racism and sexism.”

The party further stressed that public figures, especially those entrusted with national teams carry a heightened responsibility to uphold the values of non-racialism, non-sexism, equality and respect.

The complaint has intensified scrutiny on Broos, with critics warning that the episode could cause a rift between the coach and his players at a sensitive time. South Africa will compete in Group B at the 2025 AFCON alongside Angola, Egypt and Zimbabwe, and cohesion within the squad is widely viewed as critical to their chances.

Beyond the alleged racial remark, Broos has also faced criticism for comments directed at Mbokazi’s agent during discussions about the MLS transfer, which some observers described as dismissive and inappropriate.

These additional remarks have added weight to calls for a thorough investigation. South Africa’s Sports Minister, Gayton McKenzie, has acknowledged the issue and stated that he is awaiting formal responses from both Broos and the South African Football Association (SAFA) before taking further action.