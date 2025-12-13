Salah returns to liverpool squad after talks With Arne Slot, starts on bench

Mohamed Salah has been named on the substitutes’ bench for Liverpool following decisive talks with head coach Arne Slot, signalling a tentative easing of tensions after a turbulent week dominated by off-field controversy.

The Egyptian forward was absent from Liverpool’s midweek Champions League trip to Inter Milan after giving a candid and explosive interview last weekend that cast doubt over his relationship with Slot and his immediate future at Anfield.

His omission from that squad intensified speculation of a deepening rift between player and manager. However, Salah’s inclusion in the matchday squad for today’s fixture suggests that dialogue between both parties has helped stabilise the situation, at least in the short term. Speaking ahead of the match, Slot confirmed that he was satisfied with how matters have progressed following their discussions.

Yes, of course, otherwise I would have done [it] probably differently. He's back in the squad and on the bench today,

Liverpool Squad to face Btrighton

Slot said. The decision to start Salah among the substitutes appears to reflect a cautious approach by Liverpool’s coaching staff, balancing the need to maintain squad harmony with the importance of reintegrating one of the club’s most influential players.

According to reports, the meeting between Slot and Salah took place on Friday and was described as frank but constructive, with both sides agreeing to draw a line under recent events.

Also, sources indicate that while the club remains aware of external interest in Salah, there has been no immediate change in Liverpool’s stance regarding his future, and the focus remains on football matters as the season continues.

Slot had previously insisted that private conversations were needed before any decision could be made on Salah’s involvement, stressing earlier in the week that the outcome of their talks would determine how Liverpool moved forward.

Saturday’s team selection appears to confirm that those talks produced a workable outcome.With Liverpool navigating a demanding run of fixtures domestically and in Europe, Salah’s return to the squad provides a timely boost.

Whether his role from the bench develops into a full reintegration will likely depend on performances on the pitch and the continued stability of his relationship with the manager.

