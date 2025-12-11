Xabi Alonso under growing pressure: Possible Real Madrid exit looms

Speculation surrounding Xabi Alonso’s future at Real Madrid keeps on intensifying as reports coming in reveals that the Spanish manager is expected to remain in charge for Sunday’s match against Alavés, but his position could come under serious review if results do not improve.

According to SkySportDE’s Plettenberg’s report, shared via his verified X (Twitter) account, stated:

Xabi Alonso is expected to be given at least the match on Sunday in Alaves. Understand in the event of a dismissal (which Real Madrid are keen to avoid), Jürgen Klopp is among the candidates.

🚨⚪️ Xabi #Alonso is expected to be given at least the match on Sunday in Alaves.



Widespread conversation across European football, suggests that Real Madrid’s patience may be thinning as performance concerns continue to mount.Although Real Madrid have not issued any official communication regarding Alonso’s job security, several outlets have recently highlighted the club’s poor run of form, which has placed significant pressure on the manager.

Recent reports from Marca and AS have described Real Madrid’s performances as “below expectations,” noting the growing frustration among supporters.

Reports of Dressing-Room Tension Add to the Pressure

Adding to the concerns, according to discussions referenced in Spanish sports radio segments, some senior players are reportedly unsure about aspects of Alonso’s tactical approach, especially changes made during recent matches. The suggestion of unease within the squad has further fueled conversations about whether Alonso can maintain harmony in a dressing room filled with high-profile stars.

Historically, Real Madrid’s hierarchy places significant emphasis not only on results but also on dressing-room unity. Any signs of friction, even subtle ones, often become major talking points in the Madrid press.

Real Madrid Keen to Avoid Abrupt Dismissal

Despite the mounting pressure, Plettenberg noted that Real Madrid are “keen to avoid” sacking Alonso mid-season. The club still values his long-term vision, which was a major reason for his appointment following his successful spell at Bayer Leverkusen.

However, with the team facing critical fixtures in La Liga and Europe, the coming weeks could determine whether Alonso continues to lead the project. Should results fail to improve, reports suggest that the club may explore high-profile replacements including former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp.