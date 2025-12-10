Ghana Intensifies World Cup preparations with high-level visit to Destination DC

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that its President, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, has paid a one-day working visit to Destination DC in Washington, D.C., as part of efforts to strengthen international partnerships ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The details of the engagement were disclosed in an official communication from the GFA.According to the Association, the visit forms part of a broader strategy to build global relationships that will enhance Ghana’s visibility, cultural presence, and operational readiness during the World Cup, which will be hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The trip follows the official draw for the tournament, which confirmed Ghana’s place in Group L alongside England, Croatia and Panama.During the visit, President Simeon-Okraku and his delegation held discussions with leadership of Destination DC, the official destination marketing organisation for Washington, D.C.

Talks reportedly centred on tourism promotion, cultural exchange, commercial partnerships, and leveraging Ghana’s vibrant diaspora community in the United States to rally support for the Black Stars before and during the 2026 tournament.

The GFA noted that the discussions also included Kimberly Bassett, Secretary of the District of Columbia, who joined the meeting to further strengthen dialogue around potential collaboration.

President Simeon-Okraku was accompanied by Executive Council member Frederick Acheampong, Director of Marketing Jamil Maraby and Chief of Staff Michael Osekre.Destination DC operates as a private, non-profit corporation with more than 1,000 member organisations supporting the city’s travel and tourism sector.

Its influence in the U.S. capital makes it an important partner for countries seeking to expand cultural presence, economic ties, and international engagement opportunities.T he GFA believes the collaboration could help amplify Ghana’s profile ahead of the World Cup, promote travel and cultural exchange, and deepen long-term economic and community relationships beyond the tournament.

The initiative also aligns with Ghana’s strategy to harness global partnerships as the Black Stars prepare for their Group L fixtures.Ghana will open its campaign against Panama on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, in Toronto, before facing England on Tuesday, June 23 in Boston.

