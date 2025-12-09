GFA sets December 16 start for 2025/26 mid-season transfer window

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has officially announced that the second registration window for the 2025/26 football season will open at 00:01 a.m. on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, and close at 11:59 p.m. GMT on Thursday, January 15, 2026.

The confirmation, published on the GFA’s official website, marks the beginning of a crucial mid-season period during which clubs across the country can strengthen their squads ahead of the second half of the campaign.

According to the GFA, the 30-day transfer window will allow Premier League, Division One, Women’s Premier League, and lower-tier clubs to address weaknesses, fill gaps left by injuries, and reinforce key positions in their squads.

As the competition intensifies, the mid-season window provides teams with an opportunity to bolster depth and fine-tune their rosters to meet the demands of the remaining fixtures.

Throughout this period, both the International Transfer Matching System (ITMS) and the Domestic Transfer Matching System (DTMS) will be fully active, enabling clubs to complete local and foreign transfers seamlessly.

The GFA has reminded all clubs that every player movement—domestic or international—must be processed through the appropriate platform before the deadline. In its statement, the Association also issued a firm warning: any club that fails to meet the minimum squad requirement of 20 approved players will be deactivated.

This directive underscores the FA’s continued efforts to enforce compliance, improve professionalism, and enhance the integrity of Ghana’s football ecosystem.

Reports have highlighted the implications of the upcoming window, noting that while most clubs will dive into recruitment, some such as Accra Hearts of Oak remain restricted. The Phobians continue to serve a transfer ban linked to outstanding obligations to a former technical director, meaning they cannot register new players until the issue is resolved.

The current 2025/26 season, which kicked off on September 12, 2025, runs through to May 30, 2026, giving clubs just over four months of competitive football after the window closes.

The upcoming period is expected to be intense, with teams vying to improve their standings and reposition themselves for potential title pushes, survival battles, or promotion pursuits. As always, the GFA stresses that no extensions will be granted beyond the January 15 deadline.

