Mohamed Salah omitted from Liverpool squad amid explosive comments

Liverpool FC has left star forward Mohamed Salah out of their squad for the upcoming Champions League clash against Inter Milan, following an extraordinary interview in which the Egyptian international openly criticized the club and manager Arne Slot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Coach Ibrahim Anyass granted bail in alleged sexual abuse case of teen footballer Ransford Owusu Ansah

The decision, confirmed by Liverpool, is a temporary measure intended to serve the best interests of both Salah and the team, and it is not being treated as formal disciplinary action. The omission comes just two days after Liverpool’s dramatic 3‑3 draw at Leeds United, during which Salah was left on the bench.

In his post-match comments, Salah said he felt “thrown under the bus” by the club, claimed he had no working relationship with Slot, and suggested that the next Premier League match against Brighton could be his final appearance at Anfield before departing for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Despite training with the team on Monday ahead of the Inter Milan fixture, Salah will not travel to Italy. Liverpool emphasized that this was a club decision made with the full knowledge and support of manager Slot, highlighting that the move is about maintaining squad harmony rather than punishing the player.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Salah has been a talisman for Liverpool since joining the club in 2017, regularly starting matches and contributing decisively in key fixtures. However, this season has seen a dip in his form, with the 33-year-old scoring only five goals in 18 appearances.

He had also started on the bench in Liverpool’s previous three matches, marking a noticeable change from his usual status as a fixture in the first team. Reports have noted the growing tension between Salah and Liverpool’s management.

Reports state that the club is keen to handle the situation carefully, describing the decision as a temporary removal from selection rather than a disciplinary sanction. Also, reports highlight that Salah’s comments have cast a spotlight on internal issues within the squad.

The move raises questions about Salah’s immediate future at Liverpool. With the Africa Cup of Nations approaching and the player hinting that he could leave the club after the Brighton match, speculation over a potential transfer is mounting.

Advertisement

Advertisement