Advertisement

Uganda Cranes, first team to arrive in Morocco ahead of AFCON 2025

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 10:40 - 09 December 2025
Advertisement

The Uganda Cranes have officially become the first national team to touch down in Morocco ahead of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025, marking an early statement of intent as the continental showdown draws closer.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Ghanaian Players Abroad: Kudus, Semenyo, Baidoo and Others impress during the weekend

The tournament, set to kick off on December 21, will see Uganda return to the main stage after missing the last edition. The squad arrived in Casablanca on Sunday evening and quickly settled into their designated base, where they will undergo an intensive 11-day pre-tournament camp.

Head coach Paul Put, who travelled with the contingent from Entebbe, reunited with members of his technical team who had flown in earlier to finalize logistical arrangements. The remaining players are expected to join the camp in phases as their respective clubs release them during the FIFA international window.

Coach Paul Put emphasized that arriving early gives Uganda a crucial advantage in preparation, especially for a team looking to make a strong impression after recent rebuilding efforts. The early camp will focus heavily on physical conditioning, tactical organization, and team cohesion, elements the coach considers vital for competing against Africa’s top sides.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: South Korean Court jails woman for blackmailing football star Son Heung-min

Training sessions are scheduled to begin today, with the technical bench planning a gradual integration approach as more players report.

The Cranes are also expected to play two high-profile friendly matches in Casablanca, aimed at testing their tactical systems and improving match readiness before the group-stage fixtures begin.

Uganda’s return to AFCON has generated significant optimism at home, especially after the team’s improved performances during the qualifiers. The Uganda Cranes last appeared at AFCON in 2019, where they reached the Round of 16 before exiting the tournament.

The current squad, featuring a blend of youth, experience, and foreign-based stars, is looking to surpass that achievement.

Advertisement

The Cranes will open their AFCON 2025 campaign on December 23 against Tunisia, one of the North African powerhouses with a long history of strong performances in the competition.

READ ALSO: Cole Palmer absence explained as Chelsea manage his return ahead of Atalanta clash

Uganda’s group is expected to be highly competitive, but early arrival and thorough preparation could prove to be decisive advantages.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Great Ampong
Entertainment
09.12.2025
Great Ampong dismisses claims Daddy Lumba was bedridden for 17 years
Minority demands immediate withdrawal of letter declaring Kpandai seat vacant
News
09.12.2025
Minority demands immediate withdrawal of letter declaring Kpandai seat vacant
Ghanaian Swimmer opens up on heartbreaking Olympic dream, now works as a labourer
Sports
09.12.2025
Ghanaian Swimmer opens up on heartbreaking Olympic dream, now works as a labourer
McDan Chair Dr Daniel McKorley Shares Key Life Lessons on Resilience and Discipline
News
09.12.2025
McDan Chair Dr Daniel McKorley Shares Key Life Lessons on Resilience and Discipline
ECOWAS declares regional state of emergency amid surge of coups in West Africa
News
09.12.2025
ECOWAS declares regional state of emergency amid surge of coups in West Africa
US woman deletes video, blocks CID after alleged kidnapping claim - Ghana Police Service
Entertainment
09.12.2025
US woman deletes video, blocks CID after alleged kidnapping claim - Ghana Police Service