Uganda Cranes, first team to arrive in Morocco ahead of AFCON 2025

The Uganda Cranes have officially become the first national team to touch down in Morocco ahead of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025, marking an early statement of intent as the continental showdown draws closer.

The tournament, set to kick off on December 21, will see Uganda return to the main stage after missing the last edition. The squad arrived in Casablanca on Sunday evening and quickly settled into their designated base, where they will undergo an intensive 11-day pre-tournament camp.

Head coach Paul Put, who travelled with the contingent from Entebbe, reunited with members of his technical team who had flown in earlier to finalize logistical arrangements. The remaining players are expected to join the camp in phases as their respective clubs release them during the FIFA international window.

Coach Paul Put emphasized that arriving early gives Uganda a crucial advantage in preparation, especially for a team looking to make a strong impression after recent rebuilding efforts. The early camp will focus heavily on physical conditioning, tactical organization, and team cohesion, elements the coach considers vital for competing against Africa’s top sides.

Training sessions are scheduled to begin today, with the technical bench planning a gradual integration approach as more players report.

The Cranes are also expected to play two high-profile friendly matches in Casablanca, aimed at testing their tactical systems and improving match readiness before the group-stage fixtures begin.

Uganda’s return to AFCON has generated significant optimism at home, especially after the team’s improved performances during the qualifiers. The Uganda Cranes last appeared at AFCON in 2019, where they reached the Round of 16 before exiting the tournament.

The current squad, featuring a blend of youth, experience, and foreign-based stars, is looking to surpass that achievement.

The Cranes will open their AFCON 2025 campaign on December 23 against Tunisia, one of the North African powerhouses with a long history of strong performances in the competition.

