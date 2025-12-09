Will Semenyo say goodbye to Bournemouth soon? Here's everything you need to know

According to reports, AFC Bournemouth appears likely to keep forward Antoine Semenyo for the remainder of the 2025/26 season despite mounting interest from several Premier League clubs ahead of January’s transfer window.

The club reportedly prefers to hold onto the Ghana international until summer rather than risk triggering his release clause mid‑season.

Last month, according to coverage from Sky Sports News, Semenyo was confirmed to have a release clause of £65 million, which becomes active in January.

However, that clause is expected to decrease in value by the summer of 2026, making a summer move financially more attractive for potential buyers and more beneficial to Bournemouth.

Sources close to the club suggest that while interest from Premier League heavyweights such as Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC is real and intensifying, Bournemouth’s hierarchy believes the best outcome is to retain Semenyo until season’s end, then either agree a pre‑contract or negotiate a sale in the summer.

In recent reports by Sky Sports, Spurs are particularly interested in the 25‑year‑old Ghana international, but face competition from both Liverpool and Manchester City.

At the same time, the Cherries are reportedly exploring potential replacements though no concrete alternatives have yet been lined up, highlighting Bournemouth’s uncertainty over immediate transfer options.

Why Bournemouth Prefers a Summer Departure

Retaining Semenyo until the summer aligns with a longer-term strategy and by delaying his departure, Bournemouth can ensure they finish the season with their key forward still available. Additionally, waiting until the release clause decreases could make the transfer more financially viable for both the buying club and Bournemouth, potentially smoothening negotiations.For prospective buyers, the summer window also offers more flexibility, financial structuring, and broader transfer strategy.

