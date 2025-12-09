'We’ll definitely be up for it': Mohammed Kudus send bold message ahead of England clash

Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus has delivered a powerful statement of intent, insisting that both he and his teammates are prepared for the challenges ahead with the Black Stars.

Speaking with calm confidence, Kudus stressed that Ghana is not heading into the World Cup or any major fixture as underdogs without belief. Reacting to questions about Ghana’s chances against top footballing nations, Kudus made his stance clear:

We’re pretty much aware of the side we’re facing and the quality they have, but we’ll definitely be up for it and be ready.

The Tottenham star emphasized that Ghana’s qualification for the World Cup already sends a message to the world.

To qualify for the World Cup alone is a big statement from us,

he said.

It shows what we are capable of doing as a team. When we show up, we show up with full belief and full confidence.

Kudus further highlighted that Ghana's mindset has evolved. The Black Stars are no longer merely aiming to participate but to compete with conviction.

Every game is different, and every opponent brings a different challenge, But that’s why we play football — to face the best, to test ourselves, and to prove what we can do. We respect every team, but we fear none.

When asked about the strength of opponents like England, Croatia, and other world-class sides, Kudus maintained his composed, determined tone:

We know their strengths, we know the quality they have, but we also know ours. We’ve prepared for moments like this. On the day, it’s about who wants it more.

He also spoke about the mentality within the Ghana camp — a spirit he believes is strong enough to carry the team far:

“There’s a unity in the team, a belief that we can achieve something big. We trust each other, we push each other, and we motivate each other. When we step on the pitch, we represent more than ourselves — we represent the whole nation.

Kudus, known for rising to high-pressure moments, assured fans that Ghana will approach every match with intensity, focus, and determination: