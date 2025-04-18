Galamsey: 26 illegal miners arrested, guns, other equipment seized near Samreboi

The Ghana Police Service has apprehended twenty-six individuals involved in illegal mining activities within a forest reserve near Samreboi in the Western Region.

The intelligence-led raid is part of a nationwide effort to combat galamsey. This destructive illegal mining practice has caused severe environmental damage and pollution to water bodies across Ghana.

The operation was conducted by the Police Intelligence Directorate, with support from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), the National Operations Directorate (NOD), and the Formed Police Unit (FPU).

Following credible intelligence, law enforcement officers raided the illegal mining site, arresting eight Chinese nationals and eighteen Ghanaians who were allegedly operating deep inside the protected forest reserve.

Police sources indicate that the mining concession is associated with Akonta Mining Company, owned by Bernard Antwi Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi, a figure frequently linked to illegal mining controversies in Ghana, as per Joy News

The environmental devastation was stark, with large swathes of land cleared of vegetation and water sources contaminated by mining waste.

The once-thriving forest reserve now shows severe signs of ecological degradation.

Authorities seized multiple tools and equipment used in the illegal operation, including:

Six pump-action guns with over 150 rounds of ammunition

Six water pumping machines

Three excavators and three payloaders

Six machetes

Two Toyota pickup trucks and one Toyota RAV4

The suspects remain in police custody and are scheduled to face prosecution in the coming days.