Police ban movement of personnel in Bawku, Binduri, others over targeted attacks

The leadership of the Ghana Police Service has issued a directive banning all police personnel from undertaking direct movements in Bawku, Pusiga, Binduri, and Garu, located in the Upper East Region.

The directive follows ongoing chieftaincy-related clashes in Bawku and surrounding areas, which have resulted in multiple deaths, injuries, and widespread destruction of lives and property.

A wireless message issued by ACP J. W. Darison to all divisional, district, and unit commanders in the region cited an alarming rise in targeted attacks against police personnel and their families.

The message read:

Ban on movement of personnel to Bawku: The Police Administration has observed a dangerous development in Bawku and its environs. Personnel and their families have become targets in these areas by unknown individuals. INGPOL directs an immediate ban on personnel travelling to Bawku.

It further stated:

He further directs that movement of personnel—both indigenes and non-indigenes—as well as their families, in Pusiga and Binduri is hereby banned. Personnel deployed on operational duties in these areas must wear appropriate PPEs and be accompanied by armoured escort.

The message also cautioned about Garu, stating that the area may also pose risks, and advised all personnel to exercise extreme caution and strictly comply with the directive.

This development comes on the heels of a police investigation aimed at apprehending armed assailants responsible for the fatal shooting of two police officers in Poyamire, a community in the Binduri District.

The tragic incident occurred on Sunday, 13 April 2025.