We’ll prioritise you in police recruitment; stop the conflict – IGP to Bawku youth

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has appealed to the youth of Bawku to embrace peace, assuring them of priority in police recruitment as part of efforts to restore calm in the conflict-stricken area.

This call follows the recent violence that escalated between the youth and the police in the township, resulting in the death of one and two sustaining injuries, with the commander's house set ablaze.

Speaking during a visit to Bawku on Friday, April 11, IGP Yohuno highlighted the dedication and resilience of the people of Bawku, emphasising that a special recruitment team would be deployed to the region to provide opportunities specifically for its youth.

When it comes to recruitment, we will give the people of Bawku priority. We will give the youth of Bawku priority, and so, for that matter, a special team will come here to do special recruitment for the youth of Bawku.

IGP Yohuno also expressed his eagerness to work closely with the community, calling on residents to point out any grievances or mistakes made by the police.

He assured them that corrective actions would be taken swiftly to build trust and improve collaboration.

I know how hard-working people from this area are. So we are pleading with you—just let us know where we are going wrong so we can quickly correct those things and make sure that you continue to work with our people diligently.

Where, by mistake, we have done something wrong, forgive us. We won’t repeat those things again.

The call for peace in the area

The IGP visit to Bawku to meet the traditional leaders about the recent incident is an indication of a peaceful call between the Ghana Police personnel there and the youth of the area.