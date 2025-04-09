Bawku: One killed, 2 injured in clashes as police commander's house burned

Fresh violence erupted in Bawku on Wednesday afternoon, resulting in the death of one person and leaving at least two others critically injured.

The unrest escalated further when the private residence of ACP Adamu Seidu, the Bawku Divisional Police Commander, was set ablaze by suspected assailants.

Escalation of violence

According to Joy News sources, the clashes stemmed from a longstanding chieftaincy dispute.

Tensions flared when members of one faction demanded that women from the opposing group vacate a local market.

A confrontation ensued, prompting police intervention to restore order.

However, the situation deteriorated when some youths allegedly opened fire on officers, leading to an exchange of gunfire.

One civilian was fatally wounded, while two others sustained severe injuries.

The incident reportedly incited retaliatory actions, culminating in the arson attack on ACP Seidu’s private residence.

It remains unclear whether the property was occupied at the time.

Police barracks targeted, security reinforcements deployed

Further reports indicate that a police barracks was also attacked, with a police vehicle set on fire.

The severity of the assault forced the evacuation of personnel from the facility.

Security agencies have since intensified efforts to stabilize the area, though tensions remain high.

As of press time, neither the Ghana Police Service nor the Upper East Regional Security Council has issued an official statement regarding the incident.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely amid fears of further unrest.