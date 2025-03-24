Upper East: 3 dead, several injured in Binduri shooting attack

In a tragic incident on Sunday, March 23, 2025, unidentified gunmen attacked a local drinking spot in Binduri, Upper East Region, leaving six people shot.

Three victims were pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital, while three others are currently receiving treatment at Bawku Presbyterian Hospital, according to Citinews reports.

Eyewitnesses reported that the assailants arrived on motorbikes, opened fire on patrons, and fled the scene immediately.

While the motive remains unclear, authorities believe the attack may be connected to a recent shooting in Atuba that claimed two lives.

This latest violence comes just one week after another fatal incident on Monday, March 17, 2025, when two individuals were gunned down in Atuba, a community within Binduri District.

GBC Online reported that unidentified gunmen on motorbikes opened fire in a busy market, killing the victims instantly.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammed, a veterinary officer, and a local pastor.

Mahama calls for peace

President John Dramani Mahama has appealed for calm, urging residents of Bawku and surrounding areas to embrace peace and rebuild relationships to end the ongoing conflict.

His statement follows escalating violence that has reportedly claimed at least 56 lives in the region.

In response to the deteriorating security situation, the government has imposed a curfew in Bawku and nearby areas, restricting movement between 8:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. to prevent further clashes.

There are growing calls for enhanced security measures in the region to prevent the continuous cycle of attacks that claim lives almost daily.