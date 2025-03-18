UER: 2 killed in Binduri market attack

Two individuals were fatally shot in Atuba, a community within the Binduri District of the Upper East Region, on Monday, March 17, 2025.

The attack occurred when unidentified gunmen on motorbikes opened fire at a bustling market, resulting in the immediate deaths of the victims, as per GBCOnline.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammed, a veterinary officer, and a local pastor.

Both victims succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

While the motive behind the attack remains unclear, authorities suspect it may be connected to the ongoing Bawku conflict, which has plagued the region for months.

This tragic incident raises the death toll from the conflict to approximately 76 since its resurgence in October 2024.

The persistent violence has heightened concerns over security and stability in the area.

What is being done?

In response to the escalating crisis, prominent Ghanaian leaders, including the Asantehene, are actively engaged in efforts to mediate and restore peace.

Their interventions aim to address the root causes of the conflict and bring an end to the cycle of violence that continues to claim lives and disrupt communities.

The government and security agencies have been urged to intensify efforts to protect civilians and ensure lasting peace in the region.

Also, the government must ensure that perpetrators face the laws for peace to prevail in the region.

The long fights going on in the region must be halted for the safety of persons there.