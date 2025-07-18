Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 News Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (14–18 July)

Welcome to this week’s edition of Your Weekly Pulse, your trusted round-up of Ghana’s biggest headlines. Whether your week has been packed or you’re simply catching up on the essentials, we’ve got the highlights right here.

1. "I’ve been sidelined and ignored by the NPP" – Kufuor laments

Former President, John Agyekum Kufuor

Former President and founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Agyekum Kufuor, has voiced his deep disappointment over what he describes as a deliberate sidelining by the party’s current leadership.

Speaking during a courtesy call paid to him by NPP flagbearer aspirant Dr Bryan Acheampong, Mr Kufuor stated that the party has consistently failed to seek his advice on important matters, despite his legacy and key role in shaping the NPP.

2. President Mahama scraps fuel allowances for political appointees

All political appointees under President John Mahama’s administration will no longer receive fuel allowances or allocations.

The directive was announced in a statement dated Tuesday, 15 July, and signed by the Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu.

According to the statement, the move forms part of the government’s renewed efforts to reduce public expenditure and reallocate funds to critical priority sectors.

3. AG orders EOCO to probe NDC’s Yamin and Abanga over alleged illegal mining

The Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine, has instructed the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to investigate Joseph Yamin, National Organiser, and Yakubu Abanga, National Vice Chairman of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), over alleged involvement in illegal mining.

The investigation is based on claims that the two party officials may be engaged in unauthorised mining activities in various districts across the country.

In a letter dated 15 July and signed by Dr Ayine, the directive was justified by growing public concern, supported by media reports and corroborating intelligence, regarding breaches of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703), as amended by Act 995.

4. Ablekuma North Violence: Minority demands dismissal of Basintale and Bissiw

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has called on President Mahama to immediately dismiss Malik Basintale, Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency, and Dr Hannah Bissiw, Administrator of the Minerals Development Fund.

According to the Minority, their demand follows what they describe as the pair's "celebration" of recent electoral violence in the Ablekuma North constituency, which they say is inappropriate and unacceptable for public officials.

5. OSP charges former NPA boss and 9 others in GH₵280 million money laundering case

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has charged the former Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, along with nine others, in connection with a GH₵280 million extortion and money laundering scheme allegedly conducted through the Authority.

Seven individuals and three corporate entities are facing a total of 25 charges, including extortion by a public officer and money laundering, following investigations that began in late 2024.

That wraps up this week's top stories.