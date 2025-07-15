President Mahama scraps fuel allowances for all political appointees

All political appointees under President John Mahama’s current administration will no longer receive fuel allowances or allocations, effective immediately.

The directive was announced in a statement dated Tuesday, 15th July, and signed by the Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu.

According to the statement, the move forms part of the government’s renewed commitment to reducing public expenditure and redirecting funds to critical priority sectors.

The statement underscored the President’s belief in leading by example:

The President believes that leadership must also bear its part of the sacrifices it is calling on the people to make.

It further added:

This latest cost-cutting measure follows sweeping reductions in the size of government through the appointment of fewer ministers and a leaner staff at the Office of the President.

The announcement has sparked widespread reactions across social media, with many users praising the decision as a demonstration of responsible leadership.

A user identified as Cosby posted:

Through exemplary governance, the President Mahama administration is successfully diminishing the NPP’s political traction.

Another user, Godwin Geiss, wrote:

Great move by H.E. President Mahama! Cutting fuel allowances from the top shows bold leadership. Prioritising efficiency across all areas and savings for schools, clinics, and jobs.

E.A. Tetteh also weighed in, calling on the President to institutionalise the directive:

I hope that President Mahama enacts legislation to formalise the ban on fuel allowances for government appointees, ensuring that future administrations cannot overturn it.