‘Unless they flee the country’ - Interior minister vows to hunt down Ablekuma North thugs

The Minister for the Interior, Mubarak Muntaka, has vowed that those responsible for the violence during the rerun of parliamentary elections in the Ablekuma North constituency will be brought to justice.
According to him, the Ghana Police Service is currently reviewing video footage as part of its investigations aimed at identifying and apprehending the perpetrators.
Speaking during the Government Accountability Series on Monday, 14 July, the Minister condemned the attacks, describing them as a “scar on the conscience” of the nation—particularly its political class.
He stated:
Let me say that we condemn this in no uncertain terms. For me, it is a scar on all our consciences that, after practising democracy for over three decades, we still cannot conduct an election that is free from violence.
Mr Muntaka further revealed that all scenes of the incident are being thoroughly assessed as part of the ongoing investigation, and assured that those involved will be brought to book.
These are individuals who commit these acts and then vanish from the system. It takes time, but we will track them. We are not going to let this go unpunished, unless they flee the country. So long as they remain within reach, they should be assured that the law will take its course. We cannot allow this to continue in our country.
The Minister also stressed that important lessons have been learnt from the Ablekuma North incident. He assured Ghanaians that more effective measures will be put in place to ensure a peaceful and violence-free by-election in Akwatia.