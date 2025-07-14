CODEO slams police over Ablekuma North election violence

The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) has strongly criticised the Ghana Police Service for its handling of security during the recently concluded rerun of parliamentary elections in the Ablekuma North constituency.

According to CODEO, the violent incidents that marred the election severely tarnished the reputation of the police, particularly given the large number of officers deployed to maintain peace.

The rerun, which took place across 19 polling stations on Friday, 11 July, witnessed disturbing scenes of violence, including the assault of at least three journalists, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary candidate Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie, and former Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, Mavis Hawa Koomson, among others.

In a statement dated Monday, 14 July, CODEO condemned the violence and cited significant lapses in the Ghana Police Service’s provision of security. The statement read:

Given the high-stakes nature of this exercise in a densely populated area, it was shocking that unauthorised persons (who appeared to be party vigilantes) were allowed to roam freely in vehicles, some of them unlicensed, and enter polling station areas without interception.

The statement further noted:

Groups of individuals were allowed to gather in large numbers, creating an atmosphere of intimidation for polling officials, voters, and the general public. Most troubling was the conduct of police officers at the gate of the St Peter’s Society Polling Station in Odorkor, who effectively stepped aside while thugs forced their way into the station and assaulted agents and two politicians.

CODEO also criticised the use of incendiary and provocative language by leading figures from both major political parties—particularly the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC)—in the aftermath of the unrest. The group stated.

It is clear that political party actors are unwilling to learn from the repeated history of electoral violence and the numerous victims it has produced under the Fourth Republic.

This behaviour is even more egregious considering the nation is still recovering from a turbulent 2024 election and transition, which was also partially marred by electoral violence. This toxic political culture must be eradicated from competitive politics before it overwhelms us all and destabilises Ghana’s young democracy.