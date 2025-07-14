‘I’ve been sidelined and ignored by NPP’ - Kufuor painfully laments

Former President and founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Agyekum Kufuor, has expressed deep disappointment over what he describes as deliberate sidelining by the current leadership of the party.

The statesman, who led Ghana from 2001 to 2009, shared his frustrations during a recent courtesy call paid to him by NPP flagbearer aspirant, Dr Bryan Acheampong.

According to Mr Kufuor, the party has consistently failed to seek his wise counsel on crucial matters, despite his stature and long-standing contribution as one of the party’s key architects. While acknowledging his advanced age, he stressed that his mental faculties remain sharp and that he is still capable of offering valuable input.

If this party has elders, then I am certainly one,” he lamented. “Have I deteriorated to the point where, after being fed, I claim I haven’t eaten? No, I have not reached that stage. My mind and memory are intact. The least the party can do is to keep me informed, to let me know what is happening.

Reflecting on his political journey, he said:

I have remained silent, but make no mistake, I have been watching closely. If you trace Ghana’s political history, you will see it began with the UGCC. But from 1947 until 1969, our tradition never tasted power. We stayed on the sidelines.

He went on to recount his early political days, including his time in Parliament and his incarceration:

In 1969, I became a Member of Parliament at the age of 30. I was a founding member of the Progress Party. Dr Busia appointed me Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs. When Busia’s government was overthrown, I spent 13 months in prison. How many among us today have paid such a price?

He added:

From January 1972, we began to rebuild this party, step by step, until 2000, when I led it to power. And now, I’m being sidelined? Ignored? I don’t understand. I truly don’t.

The former president’s remarks come amid efforts by the NPP’s leadership to restore unity following the party’s historic defeat in the 2024 general election.