OSP charges former NPA boss, 9 others in GH₵280 million money laundering scandal

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has charged the former Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, along with nine (9) others, in connection with a GH₵280 million extortion and money laundering scheme allegedly orchestrated through the Authority.

Seven individuals and three corporate entities face a total of 25 charges, including extortion by a public officer and money laundering, following investigations initiated in late 2024. The accused are as follows:

Mustapha Abdul-Hamid – Former Chief Executive Officer of the NPA Jacob Kwamina Amuah – Coordinator of the Unified Petroleum Pricing Fund (UPPF) at the NPA and Managing Director of three corporate entities: Propnest, Kel Logistics and Kings Energy Wendy Newman – NPA staff Albert Ankrah – Director, Kel Logistics Limited Isaac Mensah – Director, Kel Logistics Limited Bright Bediako-Mensah – Director, Kel Logistics and Kings Energy Limited Kwaku Aboagye Acquaah – Director, Kings Energy Limited Propnest Limited Kel Logistics Limited Kings Energy Limited

In a statement dated Thursday, 17 July 2025, the OSP stated that the charges arise from investigations launched in late 2024 into the alleged unlawful diversion of public funds and collusion with oil marketing and bulk distribution companies.

According to the OSP, between 2022 and December 2024, the first three accused persons — acting under the guise of their official duties — allegedly orchestrated a criminal scheme through which they extorted a staggering GH₵280,516,127.19 from petroleum transporters and oil marketing companies.

The scheme, reportedly initiated by Dr Abdul-Hamid and implemented by Amuah and Newman, had no legal mandate and constituted a flagrant abuse of their positions within the NPA.

The OSP further alleged that from the extorted funds, Amuah personally handed GH₵24 million in cash to Abdul-Hamid between January and December 2024. Additionally, GH₵227.2 million was reportedly channelled through Newman, under Amuah’s instructions, for further disbursement.

Investigations also revealed that the fourth to seventh accused persons — in collaboration with a fugitive director of Kel Logistics Limited — established and used Propnest Limited, Kel Logistics Limited, and Kings Energy Limited as shell companies to launder the illicit proceeds.

NPA

The statement noted:

The laundered funds were used to purchase and construct houses, acquire trucks for petroleum distribution, and build fuel stations — all as part of efforts to conceal and disguise the origin of the criminal proceeds.

All ten accused parties face 25 counts, including:

Extortion by a Public Officer, contrary to Section 151 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering, contrary to Section 23 of Act 29 and Sections 1(1), 1(2), and 4 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2020 (Act 1044).

Money Laundering, contrary to Sections 1(1), 1(2), and 4 of Act 1044.

One Osei Tutu Adjei, a director of one of the accused companies, remains at large and is being sought by authorities.

The accused individuals have been apprehended and are expected to appear before the court on a date yet to be announced, at which point their pleas will be taken.