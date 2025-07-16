Energy ministry to install 23,500 solar streetlights to ease pressure on national grid

The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor, has disclosed that the Ministry has commenced the installation of 23,500 solar-powered streetlights across the country, in a bold move to reduce the energy load on the national grid and promote cleaner energy use.

Speaking during the Government Accountability Series on Wednesday, 16 July 2025, Mr Jinapor explained that this project is designed to reduce electricity demand during peak hours by an estimated 200 to 300 megawatts.

The solar streetlights, which are all-in-one systems, are expected to cover a total stretch of 700 kilometres once completed. He stated:

Streetlights rely heavily on the national grid, and unfortunately, they are activated during peak periods. The difference between peak and off-peak periods can be around 400 to 600 megawatts. These streetlights alone account for more than 200 megawatts.

He added:

So if we can take them off the grid and run them on solar systems, we could shave off about 200 to 300 megawatts. That would significantly improve efficiency in the sector.

The Minister added that the initiative forms part of the government’s broader strategy to transition towards sustainable and renewable energy.

As part of this effort, the Ministry is also collaborating with other state institutions, including schools, government departments, and public agencies, to install solar rooftops aimed at reducing electricity consumption and managing mounting power debts.

Mr Jinapor emphasised that the transition to solar energy is not only cost-effective in the long term but also crucial for energy security and environmental sustainability.