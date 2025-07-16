North East: 4 arrested over lynching of 70-year-old woman accused of witchcraft

The North East Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service has arrested four individuals in connection with the lynching of a 70-year-old woman accused of witchcraft.

According to a police statement dated 15 July, the incident occurred at Sangbana, a village near Bunkpurugu. The deceased, identified as Noab Bilatukin, was allegedly lynched by the four suspects and others currently on the run.

The arrested individuals have been named as: Suuk Jakwa, aged 67 Banyiwoo Ntookwib, aged 32 Moapya Kwayaja, aged 30 Amos Nlaji, aged 29

The suspects reportedly fled the village following the act. However, the statement detailed that, on 14 July 2025, acting on credible intelligence, the police apprehended the suspects at various hideouts in villages around Bunkpurugu. They are currently being interrogated and will be arraigned before court upon the completion of investigations.

The police have reiterated their call for the public, particularly residents of the North East Region to desist from accusing individuals, especially the elderly, of witchcraft and subjecting them to violent attacks. They warned that anyone found engaging in such acts will face the full rigour of the law.

Ghana’s Stalled Anti-Witchcraft Bill

This latest incident underscores growing concerns over the government’s failure to assent to the Criminal Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2022) popularly known as the Anti-Witchcraft Bill. Passed by Parliament in June 2023, the bill seeks to:

Prohibit individuals from acting as witch doctors or witch finders;

Criminalise accusations, declarations, or labelling of individuals as witches.

In a letter dated 4 December 2023, then-President Nana Akufo-Addo informed Parliament that he could not assent to the bill due to unresolved constitutional concerns.