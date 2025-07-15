Old Tafo MP accuses Pres. Mahama of ‘hypocrisy’ over fuel allowance cancellation

The Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, has strongly criticised President John Mahama over his decision to cancel fuel allowances and allocations for all political appointees.

According to Mr Assafuah, the directive smacks of what he described as “hypocrisy”, questioning why the President had exempted himself from the measure.

The announcement was made in a statement dated Tuesday, 15th July, and signed by the Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu.

The statement explained that the move forms part of the government’s renewed commitment to reducing public expenditure and redirecting resources towards critical priority sectors.

However, Mr Assafuah, in a strongly-worded post on his social media page on Tuesday, 15th July, lambasted the directive. He remarked:

Is President Mahama himself included in this directive? No. He exempts himself, hiding behind the label of being ‘elected’. So much for leading by example.

He contended that the directive is a populist move designed to curry public favour, adding that unilaterally cancelling such entitlements is not only illegal but also unethical, as it constitutes a variation of conditions of service to the disadvantage of officeholders.

Drawing a contrast with the administration of former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, he recalled:

In 2013, Mahama staged a similar stunt by announcing a 10% pay cut to fund CHPS compounds. But what happened? Many of his own appointees secretly opted out, and on the instruction of his Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, their monies were refunded. So who was really sacrificing?

He continued:

Now, contrast that with the Akufo-Addo government’s move in 2022, when the then Chief of Staff publicly announced a 30% pay cut for all government appointees as a genuine cost-saving measure during a period of economic hardship. That was leadership with shared responsibility, not empty theatre.

Mr Assafuah further asserted that President Mahama should begin his cost-cutting efforts by shutting down the fuel depots at the Osu Castle and Jubilee House, where appointees reportedly draw fuel directly, leaving government indebted to GOIL by millions of cedis.