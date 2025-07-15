Gov’t withdraws military protection for former ministers, businessmen, others

The Government of Ghana has announced the immediate withdrawal of military protection from former ministers, businessmen, and other civilians who are not legally entitled to such services.

The directive was communicated in a statement issued by the Minister for Defence, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, on Tuesday, 15th July 2025.

According to Dr Boamah, the decision forms part of the administration’s broader Reset Agenda, aimed at restoring discipline, professionalism, and accountability within the Ghana Armed Forces.

The statement read:

As part of our reset agenda to restore discipline and accountability, we've withdrawn military protection for civilians (including public officials, former ministers, businessmen, and women, among others) who are not entitled to it.

The Defence Minister emphasised that this move was necessary to put an end to the longstanding misuse of military personnel for private benefit. He warned:

This decision aims to stop the misuse of military personnel for personal gain. Therefore, military personnel found providing unauthorized guard duties; and any other unauthorized duties will face far-reaching consequences.

Dr Boamah also appealed to the public and state institutions to support the new directive:

Let's work together to promote a more disciplined and responsible use of our military resources. We're committed to transparency and accountability. Let's build a more responsible and just society together!

In a related development, President John Mahama has ordered an immediate end to fuel allowances and allocations for all political appointees in his administration.