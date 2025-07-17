Foreign affairs minister issues stern warning to Igbo king in Ghana following public outrage

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has issued a stern warning to Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu, a self-acclaimed Igbo king in Ghana, urging him to respect the country’s laws.

The caution follows widespread public outrage over a viral video in which Mr Ihenetu appeared to disclose plans to establish an Igbo Kingdom on a vast tract of land reportedly purchased in Prampram.

In a statement, the Minister revealed that during a meeting held on Wednesday, 16 July, Mr Ihenetu clarified that the footage was taken from an interview he granted in 2013. He noted that the proposed project had since been abandoned.

Mr Ihenetu also offered an unreserved apology to President John Mahama, the Government, traditional authorities, and the people of Ghana for the unfortunate unrest and controversy sparked by his ill-judged remarks.

Emphasising the need for foreign nationals to uphold the laws of Ghana, Mr Ablakwa stated:

As I emphasised in the meeting, Ghana is exceptionally proud of its celebrated, friendly foreign policy, which welcomes all to our beautiful and peaceful country, particularly Africans and people of African descent. We are determined to continue championing that Pan-African identity — for which we have attained global renown.

He added:

We, however, expect all our fellow Africans and guests to adhere to our peaceful and law-abiding traditions and to refrain from conduct or pronouncements considered unlawful, divisive or incendiary, even as they enjoy our famed hospitality.