Labour minister reaffirms government's commitment to promoting green jobs in NDCs 3.0

As Ghana steadily advances into its third Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs 3.0) framework to guide national climate goals and efforts through to 2035, stakeholders in the environmental sector have intensified calls for strategic investment in green jobs, stronger institutional support, inclusive stakeholder engagement, and firm commitment to implementation.

According to them, these measures are crucial for ensuring equitable development and protecting livelihoods as the nation pursues its NDCs under the common timeframe outlined by the Paris Agreement Decision.

Amidst this crucial turning point in Ghana’s climate ambitions, the Minister for Labour, Employment and Jobs, Dr Rashid Pelpuo, has reiterated the government’s commitment to promoting green jobs at both the national and sub-national levels.

Speaking at a National Multi-Stakeholder Dialogue on Advancing Just Transition in Ghana’s NDCs 3.0, organised by the Green Africa Youth Organisation (GAYO) in Accra on Thursday, 17 July, Dr Pelpuo emphasised the need for practical and forward-looking policies to support the labour force during the country’s shift to a green economy.

He noted:

As we transition to a low-carbon economy, we must deepen dialogue with all stakeholders, including workers, communities, and industries, representatives. This will help to build trust, promote confidence and transparency, and foster effective collaboration and partnership in the implementation of green interventions.

Dr Pelpuo also reaffirmed the government’s intention to roll out the National Green Jobs Strategy with full dedication, stating:

Our Ministry, is committed to the promotion of green jobs at the national and sub-national levels. Government has demonstrated a great deal of commitment by developing and implementing the National Green Jobs Strategy to create platforms, develop capacities and institute measures that will organise and harmonise ongoing green interventions through effective collaborations and coordination.