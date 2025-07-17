World's oldest runner aged 114 dies after being hit by car, driver runs away

Fauja Singh, the British-Indian man thought to be the world's oldest marathon runner, has died at 114 after being struck by a car in India.

The tragedy happened on Monday when Singh was crossing a road in Beas Pind, his birth village in Punjab. An unknown vehicle hit him and locals rushed him to hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police are hunting for the driver who fled the scene. A senior district police officer, Harvinder Singh said:

A search is under way, and the accused will be caught soon.

Singh had been staying in the village where he was born, near Jalandhar. When the BBC visited him there in June, he was still fit and active, walking miles each day. At the time, he told the BBC that he still tries to stay fit by walking. He’s quoted as saying:

I still go for walks around the village to keep my legs strong. A person has to take care of his own body.

Fauja Singh - world's oldest marathon runner

News of his death sparked tributes from around the world. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him an "exceptional athlete with incredible determination."

Singh's running club and charity, Sikhs In The City, confirmed his passing in a statement. They said:

It is with great sadness that we can confirm our icon of humanity and powerhouse of positivity Fauja Singh has passed away in India.

Fauja Singh - world's oldest marathon runner

The club announced that all their events until the Fauja Singh Birthday Challenge on March 29, 2026, would celebrate his life. They also plan to double their fundraising efforts for the Fauja Singh Clubhouse in Ilford, east London, where he lived since 1992 and used to train.

Sing sets world record

Singh didn't start running until he was 89, taking it up to cope with grief after his son's death. He went on to complete nine full marathons between 2000 and 2013, when he retired.

His most famous achievement was reportedly becoming the first person over 100 to finish a full marathon, which he did in Toronto in 2011. However, Guinness World Records couldn't officially recognise this because he lacked a birth certificate from 1911.

Fauja Singh - world's oldest marathon runner

Singh became known as the "Turbaned Tornado" and was featured in Adidas adverts alongside Muhammad Ali. He carried the Olympic torch in 2012 and met Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace.

He revealed the secret for his long life and fitness, stating:

Eating less, running more, and staying happy, that is the secret behind my longevity. This is my message to everyone.

