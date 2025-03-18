Top 5 weirdest sports Guinness World Records - Number 5 broke the heart of Ghanaians

Sports enthusiasts are no strangers to impressive feats, but some records truly stand out for their unique and downright bizarre nature.

From balancing people on heads while climbing stairs to pulling vehicles with shoulder blades, these Guinness World Records push the boundaries of what we thought was possible in the world of sports.

Here, Pulse Ghana presents five of the weirdest and most impressive records in the world of sports.

1. Most consecutive stairs climbed while balancing a person on the head

In one of the most unusual records, Giang Quoc Nghiep and Giang Quoc Co (both from Vietnam) achieved the most consecutive stairs climbed while balancing a person on the head, with a staggering 100 stairs. This jaw-dropping feat took place in Girona, Catalonia, Spain, on 23 December 2021.

The brothers, who were already famous for their circus performances, had previously broken the record in 2016 by climbing 90 stairs. However, they were outdone by Pablo Nonato and Joel Yaicate in 2018, who climbed 97 stairs. Undeterred, the Giang brothers returned to the Cathedral of Girona to reclaim their title, climbing 100 stairs in an impressive 53.6 seconds!

2. Heaviest vehicle pulled by shoulder blades

Abhishek Choubey from India set a new benchmark for strength in February 2023 by pulling a vehicle weighing 1,294.8 kg (2,854.54 lb) with his shoulder blades. The record-breaking pull took place on the set of Lo Show Dei Record in Milan, Italy, on 13 February 2023.

This is the first time this record has been set, and Abhishek’s remarkable ability to move such heavy weight with just his body’s strength has left sports fans in awe.

3. Fastest power stairs (3 x 225 kg)

Strength was again on display when Aivars Smaukstelis from Latvia set the record for the fastest time to complete power stairs with three 225 kg weights. On 21 February 2024, Aivars achieved the incredible feat in just 31.16 seconds, on the set of Lo Show Dei Record in Milan, Italy.

Aivars accomplished this record after a head-to-head competition with fellow strongmen, showcasing not only his power but also his speed in completing the demanding task.

4. Fastest 50m walking on hands with a football between the legs

While many may struggle to walk on their hands, Hari Chandra Giri from Nepal took it to another level by walking 50 metres on his hands with a football (soccer ball) balanced between his legs. The record, set on 4 May 2022 in Kathmandu, Nepal, was completed in 25.58 seconds.

Hari, who has been walking on his hands since the age of eight, plans to continue his hand-walking journey, with more records in mind for the future.

5. Most professional football teams played for by an individual

In a record that speaks to longevity and adaptability in football, Sebastián Abreu from Uruguay holds the title for the most professional football teams played for by an individual, having played for an astonishing 31 teams.

Known as El Loco, Abreu’s football career spanned 26 years, and on 24 May 2021, he officially retired after playing for 31 different clubs, cementing his place in history as one of the most well-travelled footballers of all time.