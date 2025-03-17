Tennis star ends relationship with Kevin-Prince Boateng’s ‘sex-addicted’ ex-wife

Matteo Berrettini has expressed thanks while confirming his breakup from supermodel Melissa Satta.

Tennis star Matteo Berrettini confirmed he split from supermodel and TV presenter Melissa Satta more than a year ago, describing their relationship as 'intense.'

The 27-year-old Italian, known for his powerful serve and strong performances at Wimbledon, had been in a relationship with 38-year-old Satta since January 2023.

Despite their connection, Berrettini revealed in February 2023 that their relationship had naturally come to an end, and they parted ways on good terms.

Berrettini told Italian media, as reported by the Daily Mail and The New York Post that:

Melissa Satta and I are no longer together. What I can say is that we had a beautiful, intense relationship, and we have great respect for each other.

Melissa Satta, who has more than 4.8 million followers on Instagram, is well-known for her high-profile relationships, especially with athletes.

Before Berrettini, she had a five-year romance with Italian football icon Christian Vieri. However, allegations of cheating were said to have ended their relationship.

Shortly after, she became engaged to flamboyant businessman Gianluca Vacchi.

One of Satta's most talked-about relationships was with basketball legend Kobe Bryant. In 2011, she was spotted outside a hotel with the late NBA star, which reportedly led to his wife, Vanessa Bryant, filing for divorce, although the couple later reconciled.

Satta also briefly dated former Aston Villa striker John Carew before entering a long-term relationship with former Ghanaian international Kevin-Prince Boateng, whom she married in 2016.

The couple shares a son, Maddox Prince, but finalised their divorce in December 2020.

Satta made headlines in 2012 after openly discussing her sex life with Boateng, telling Vanity Fair:

The reason why he [Boateng] is always injured is because we have sex seven to ten times a week. I hate foreplay, I want to go straight for it. I prefer to be on top so that I can be in control.

Criticism of their relationship

Satta has faced her fair share of criticism, especially after Berrettini struggled with injuries during their relationship.

Critics suggested that their passionate romance might have affected his performance, a claim that Satta quickly denied.

It was something that had been going on for months, when our story became known in January [They say] 'Berrettini doesn't win because Satta is distracting him, she's too demanding'… But I held back.

Satta, who has appeared in Sports Illustrated and Maxim, continues to do well in her career as a TV host for Sky Italia and Mediaset.