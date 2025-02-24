Interesting facts about Jude Bellingham’s lover Ashlyn, who's 6 years older than him

Jude Bellingham has sparked a frenzy online after being spotted with his stunning new girlfriend, Ashlyn Castro, during Real Madrid’s 2-0 win over Girona on Sunday.

The pair were seen sitting together in the stands, celebrating the victory. This has sent fans into a frenzy, as Ashlyn, a beautiful Instagram model, has quickly made a name for herself in the world of WAGs (wives and girlfriends of footballers).

Buh who is she? These are some facts to know about her.

1. Ashlyn Castro’s age, background and lifestyle

Ashlyn Castro, a 27-year-old social media influencer and model, is based in Los Angeles. She is gaining prominence, especially for her relationship with Jude Bellingham. Ashlyn has cultivated a strong presence online, sharing glamorous snapshots of her life and career.

Her Instagram account showcases her chic fashion, luxury locations, and a peek into her enviable lifestyle. As at the time of this publication, she has amassed over 356,000 followers, and her popularity continues to grow, cementing her status as one of the most talked-about WAGs in football.

2. Lost dad to COVID-19

Born on December 17, 1997, in Long Beach, California, Ashlyn’s personal life has been marked by hardship. In July 2021, she tragically lost her father, who passed away from COVID-19 at the age of 59. Ashlyn paid tribute to him on social media, calling him her “superman.”

This personal loss has deeply impacted Ashlyn, but her strength and ability to move forward are evident in the way she carries herself both personally and professionally.

3. How relationship with Bellingham started

Ashlyn and Jude Bellingham’s relationship reportedly began after they engaged with each other on social media. Their romance became public when Ashlyn was seen with Jude’s parents at a Real Madrid Champions League match in Madrid.

The warm interactions between Ashlyn and Jude’s mother, Denise, captured headlines, indicating that Ashlyn has already been embraced by Jude’s family. Their connection was further confirmed when the couple was later photographed having lunch together in Madrid, marking a new chapter in their blossoming relationship.

4. Controversial age gap

At 21 years old, Jude Bellingham is one of the youngest superstars in football, while Ashlyn, at 27, brings a level of experience and maturity to the relationship. However, rumors have circulated that Ashlyn might actually be 32 years old, which would make her 11 years older than Jude.

Despite this potential age difference, the couple appears to be deeply in love, and their relationship has proven that love doesn’t have to be defined by numbers.

5. High-profile romances before Jude

Before Jude, Ashlyn was linked to several high-profile figures. In late 2017, she was rumored to have dated actor Michael B. Jordan, with the two reportedly partying together on the French Riviera in the summer of 2018.

Although neither party ever confirmed the relationship, the paparazzi captured them enjoying each other's company, leading many to believe there was something more.

Additionally, Ashlyn has also been linked to NBA star LaMelo Ball, although details about their relationship have remained unclear. Despite these past romances, Ashlyn appears fully focused on her relationship with Jude, with the couple currently turning heads wherever they go.

6. Influence and Net Worth

Ashlyn has built a career as a model and social media influencer, and her online presence has only increased since her relationship with Jude became public. With a growing following, Ashlyn is quickly becoming one of the most influential WAGs of 2025.

As of January 2025, her estimated net worth stands at $100,000. While this is relatively modest compared to Jude Bellingham’s estimated net worth of $50 million, Ashlyn’s growing influence suggests that her financial success is set to rise alongside her rise in the spotlight.