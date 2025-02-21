NBA star set to lose nearly $3 million for taking Tramadol

Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis Jr. has been suspended for 25 games after violating the NBA’s anti-drug policy, the league announced on Thursday.

The 2021 champion tested positive for Tramadol, an opioid commonly used for pain relief, particularly when other medications are not effective or cannot be used, as stated by the National Institutes of Health.

Portis will not be appealing the suspension, according to reports. The Bucks, who now have one open roster spot, will likely make an immediate move. The suspension will cost Portis $2.85 million in lost wages.

In a statement, Portis explained that he unintentionally took an unapproved pill while managing an elbow injury.

He said:

I was dealing with an elbow injury and using an NBA-approved medication for pain and inflammation. During that time, I made an honest mistake and took a pain-reducing anti-inflammatory pill that is not approved.

Portis expressed regret and took full responsibility for the incident.

I feel horrible and recognize that I’m responsible for what I put in my body. From the bottom of my heart, I want to apologize to the Bucks organization, my teammates, coaches, family, and fans. I give everything I have on the court and will terribly miss playing games for the Bucks during this time. I will continue to work hard and be ready for our long playoff run. Thank you for your support. I appreciate it more than you know.

Bucks GM speaks on suspension

Bucks general manager Jon Horst acknowledged the suspension but expressed his continued support for Portis.

Portis’ suspension will begin with Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Fiserv Forum. He is expected to return to the lineup for the Bucks’ home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on April 8, which will be Milwaukee’s fourth-to-last game of the regular season.

The Bucks are currently in fifth place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 29-24. Portis will be eligible to play in the postseason if the team qualifies.