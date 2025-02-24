Gifty Oware-Mensah continues Black Queens duty in Morocco amid NSS fraud allegations

Gifty Oware-Mensah, a member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council, remains focused on her role with the Black Queens in Morocco, despite ongoing investigations by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) into alleged fraud at the National Service Authority (NSA), according to GhanaWeb.

Oware-Mensah, who chairs the Black Queens Management Committee, is accompanying the team on their training tour in Morocco and will return to Ghana once the tour concludes.

An investigative report by the Fourth Estate claims the NSA has been knowingly including ghost names on its payroll for years, and Oware-Mensah is reportedly being wanted for questioning in connection with these allegations.

However, sources close to her stress that she is fully committed to cooperating with any accountability processes, asserting that she carried out her responsibilities as a former Deputy Director at the NSA with integrity.

Allegations of Gifty Oware-Mensah 'on the run'

This update contradicts earlier media reports suggesting that Oware-Mensah was evading authorities.

The Black Queens, under the guidance of new head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren, played their first match on February 21, 2025, suffering a 1-0 defeat to Morocco’s Atlas Lionesses. They will complete their tour with a match against Raja Club Athletic Women on February 24, 2025.

Despite rumors that the GFA was planning emergency elections due to her alleged absence, the association has confirmed that Oware-Mensah remains an active member of the Executive Council and continues to attend meetings.