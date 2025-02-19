Kylian Mbappe hat-trick sends heartbroken Pep Guardiola's Man City packing from UCL

Kylian Mbappe bagged his first hat-trick for Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League as the defending champions coasted to a 3-0 victory over Manchester City in the knockout play-offs.

Pep Guardiola's side would have preferred not travelling for this second leg as they were toothless for the entire match. Unlike the first leg where Erling Haaland put them in the lead twice before Los Blancos stunned them with a last-minute comeback to win 3-2 at the Etihad Stadium.

City didn't look like a team that could find the back of the net with weekend hat-trick hero Omar Marmoush leading the lines in place of the injured Norwegian.

The hosts drew first blood early as Mbappe looped the ball over goalkeeper Ederson after getting at the end of a long ball from defender Raul Asencio just four minutes into the game.

City tried finding some momentum albeit it was short-lived with the hosts quickly dominating possession for a huge chunk of the game.

Mbappe was on the scoresheet again for his second of the day, as he faked Josko Gvardiol, who went crashing down, before he struck a brilliant finish to extend the lead exactly three minutes after the half-hour mark.

Real Madrid had a couple of chances to punish the visitors before recess but it was just not meant to be.

However, it was not long after the hour mark when Mbappe grabbed his third on the night to complete his second hat-trick since his move to the Spanish capital.

Fede Valverde found Mbappe on the edge of the box with a forward pass. The French international tried a few tricks, and leg-overs and hit a left-footed shot past the City defense to secure his match ball and Real Madrid's third on the night.

Mbappe was named as the Man of the Match.

City finally managed to score a consolation goal in stoppage time after Marmoush's freekick struck the bar and Nico Gonzalez tapped home the rebound.

Carlo Ancelotti's men progressed to the round of 16 with a 6-3 aggregate scoreline.

Other results on the night

Borussia Dortmund 0 - 0 Sporting CP.

Paris Saint Germain 7 - Brest 0.