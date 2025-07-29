Messi and wife caught enjoying on Coldplay 'kiss cam' after CEO cheating saga (Video)

Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo were caught on the “kiss cam” during a Coldplay concert at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, creating an unforgettable moment.

The couple, who were quietly enjoying the show among the crowd, appeared on the giant screen and were met with cheers and applause from thousands of fans.

From the stage, Coldplay’s lead singer Chris Martin greeted Messi and called him “the greatest athlete of all time,” thanking him and Antonela for attending.

The crowd erupted in chants of Messi’s name, adding to the electric atmosphere. A video of the moment has gone viral, showing the pair smiling warmly and sharing a genuine moment of happiness.

The “kiss cam” had previously been in the headlines after capturing a tense scene involving a CEO allegedly caught in a cheating incident during another event.

That controversy had drawn massive attention online, making Messi and Antonela’s appearance garnering huge interest.

CEO’s “kiss cam” scandal

During a recent Coldplay show in Massachusetts, the infamous “kiss cam” spotlighted Andy Byron, the then-CEO of tech firm Astronomer, and the company's HR head, Kristin Cabot, locked in a very public display of affection.

As soon as the camera zoomed in, the pair conspicuously hid their faces and turned their backs, a move that only intensified the ensuing online frenzy.

The fallout was swift and severe. Both Byron and Cabot, who are reportedly married to separate partners, were promptly placed on administrative leave by Astronomer. By July 25, 2025, the company's Board of Directors officially confirmed Byron's resignation.

Kristin Cabot also resigned according to several reports.