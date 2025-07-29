Ghana international Thomas Partey's former girlfriend allegedly attempted to blackmail the Arsenal midfielder following their bitter breakup, according to reports surrounding the rape charges now facing the former Arsenal player.

Sara Bella, a Moroccan model who once dated Partey publicly, is said to have tried to extort money from the footballer after their failed engagement.

The alleged blackmail attempt came after Partey supposedly backed out of marriage plans with Bella, sparking a messy fallout that has now escalated into serious criminal charges.

Their relationship had started when Bella moved to Britain for her studies, and things quickly became serious between the pair. Partey even converted from Christianity to Islam during their romance, taking the name "Yakubu" in what he described as a decision motivated by love.

However, their fairytale romance turned sour when marriage plans collapsed. According to Ghanaweb, Bella's alleged blackmail attempt influenced Partey's religious conversion and name change, though the exact details of any extortion plot remain unclear.

Charges against Thomas Partey

The Metropolitan Police have now formally charged the 32-year-old Arsenal player with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault involving three different women.

Three of those charges reportedly relate to Bella, with the alleged incidents supposedly occurring between 2021 and 2022.

Bella emerged as one of multiple women who accused Partey of sexual misconduct in 2022, though most identities were initially eeeekept from public view, per the same report.

The footballer has denied all allegations against him. His legal team says he "welcomes the opportunity to finally clear his name" when he appears at Westminster Magistrates' Court on August 5, 2025.

What began as a love story has now become a complex legal battle involving blackmail claims and serious criminal charges.