McDan’s Spintex warehouse demolished by alleged national security operatives (video)

A warehouse reportedly owned by Ghanaian business mogul Dr Daniel McKorley, popularly known as McDan, has been demolished by individuals alleged to be national security operatives. The incident occurred along the Spintex Road in Accra on the evening of Monday, 28 July.
According to a report by UTV Ghana, the demolition exercise took place around 7:00 p.m., though the reasons behind the operation remain unclear.
In the report, a man claiming to be a worker at the warehouse recounted the moment the alleged operatives arrived. He stated that personnel believed to be from national security stormed the premises with bulldozers and demolished the building without offering any explanation.
He narrated:
We were here when they came with excavators and we begged them to allow us take out our items from the warehouse because this is where we sleep, but they said no and that it was too late.
He added:
They then proceeded to demolish the building, but after some time the machine got spoilt and they brought other ones to continue the exercise. When one of my colleagues attempted to video the incident, he was assaulted by the military officers.
Another eyewitness, who identified himself as the security man stationed at the warehouse, also recounted the events of the night.
We were here around 6:28 when the soldiers arrived with two pickups. We had no idea they were here to demolish the building. We begged them to allow us take our belongings and even our bed, but they refused, saying it was too late. We later found a way to sneak out our bed during the demolition.
As of now, neither the National Security Secretariat nor Dr McKorley has issued an official statement to clarify the circumstances surrounding the demolition.