Why Thomas Partey can sign for new club despite rape charges

Ghana international Thomas Partey was formally charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault by the UK’s Metropolitan Police on Friday, July 4, 2025.

This follows a three-year investigation into alleged incidents involving three women.

Partey was first arrested on suspicion of rape three years ago in July 2022. The Metropolitan Police have been conducting a full investigation since then, according to Sky Sports.

The 32-year-old is facing significant legal obstacles as he gets ready to appear before the Westminster Magistrates' Court on August 5, 2025. He departed Arsenal on June 30, 2025, when his contract expired.

Meanwhile, Partey through his lawyer has denied all the charges. A statement from his lawyer Jenny Wiltshire read:

Thomas Partey denies all the charges against him. He has fully cooperated with the police and CPS throughout their three-year investigation. He now welcomes the opportunity to finally clear his name.

And Arsenal stated to the BBC about the case, saying:

The player's contract ended on June 30. Due to ongoing legal proceedings the club is unable to comment on the case.

In order to reassure other Arsenal employees, Arsenal complied with the legal advice they had received since Thomas Partey's initial arrest, which included ensuring that sufficient protective measures were in place. His case is unlikely to be heard in a full court trial until 2026.

Partey can still sign for another team

Now a free agent, Sky Sports senior reporter Rob Dorsett reports that, the Black Stars player can sign with another team despite the charges.

Thomas Partey charged with 5 counts of rape, sexual assault involving three women

This is because per UK law any suspect is considered innocent unless they are proven guilty in a court of law.

If he can find a new team that wants to sign him on a free transfer, the 32-year-old can continue playing, but any potential employers will be aware that he has been charged with six charges of rape and sexual assault.