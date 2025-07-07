Mohammed Kudus’ career will die if he wears white or blue jersey - Prophet warns

A Ghanaian prophet has issued a stark warning to footballer Mohammed Kudus about his next career move.
Prophet Clement Testimony claims the West Ham star's career could be ruined if he joins a club wearing white or blue next season.
The prophet says he's had visions showing Kudus will face serious problems if he ignores this advice. He's particularly concerned about the player moving to clubs like Tottenham, who wear white, or Chelsea, who wear blue.
Speaking about his prophecies, Prophet Testimony said:
By God's grace, I have been led to give prophecies about this younger brother of mine, and all that I said in the past, which he obeyed, has come to pass. So, I hope he takes this one too. Please tell Kudus not to wear a blue or white jersey next season, lest his career be thwarted.
The warning gets more specific about blue jerseys:
If he wears the blue jersey, I saw multiple injuries that would cut his football career short in the first year, sadly.
Prophet warns Kudus against moving to Saudi
The prophet also warned against Saudi Arabian clubs, saying:
Also, let him not go to the Arab land seeking more money, which I prophetically saw would dim his shine forever. The white jersey would take him backward as a player.
This comes as Kudus has been linked with moves to several major clubs. Tottenham recently had a £50 million bid rejected by West Ham, who want more than that for the Black Stars player.
Meanwhile, Chelsea are ready to outbid Tottenham to sign the 24-year-old but reports suggest Kudus prefers a move to join Thomas Frank.