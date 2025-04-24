Ghana duo may link up with Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia big money transfers

Two of Ghana’s top footballers, Mohammed Kudus and Antoine Semenyo, may be on their way to Saudi Arabia this summer in major transfer deals.

According to reports by journalist Ben Jacobs, Saudi Pro League giants Al Nassr are preparing a huge €100 million offer for Mohammed Kudus. The West Ham midfielder has become their top target after already trying to sign him in January.

Al Nassr believe West Ham might accept an offer lower than the £120 million release clause, which applies only to Saudi clubs between July 1 and 10.

Kudus, 24, has shined in his first Premier League season, playing 27 games and scoring three goals, while also showing strong performances and work rate.

Semenyo also Saudi radar

Kudus is not the only Ghanaian player attracting Saudi interest. Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo is also being watched by Al Nassr after a standout season.

Semenyo has been directly involved in 13 goals for the Cherries in the Premier League, impressing many with his pace and strength.

Al Nassr are also looking at other players like Liverpool’s Luis Díaz and Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma, but Semenyo remains a strong option.

Manchester United’s new manager Ruben Amorim is said to be interested in Semenyo too, which could lead to a possible Premier League move instead.

Bournemouth are reportedly asking for around £65 million if Semenyo is to be sold.

These potential transfers could see both Kudus and Semenyo join a growing list of top footballers heading to the Middle East, with Saudi clubs investing heavily to bring world-class talent to their league.

MUST READ: 5 Easy ways to protect your Mobile Money PIN from scammers