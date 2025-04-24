Why West Ham could sell Mohammed Kudus to Al-Nassr for €100m

West Ham United are open to selling Mohammed Kudus this summer, recognizing that his departure could significantly strengthen their transfer budget.

The Ghanaian winger, who joined from Ajax in 2023, has a release clause in his contract that becomes active for a limited period this summer, making him a prime target for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, who are prepared to offer up to €100m.

Despite a strong debut season, Kudus has failed to replicate his impact in his second year, with no goals since December.

While West Ham are not actively pushing him out, there is a growing sense that his exit would not be a major setback, especially given the financial flexibility it would provide.

With manager Graham Potter seeking to rebuild an aging squad, funds are limited unless player sales are secured.

Kudus is one of the few assets capable of commanding a substantial fee, and West Ham anticipate interest from both Premier League and European clubs, though it remains uncertain whether the 24-year-old would entertain a move to Saudi Arabia.

The club’s broader financial constraints mean other players could also depart.

Emerson Palmieri, Konstantinos Mavropanos, and Edson Álvarez may be available, while Tomas Soucek has drawn interest from Everton.

Injury-prone Niclas Füllkrug could prove difficult to offload, and loanees Carlos Soler and Evan Ferguson are expected to return to PSG and Brighton, respectively.

Amid a disappointing season that sees West Ham languishing in 17th place, retaining key figures like captain Jarrod Bowen remains a priority.