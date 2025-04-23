BoG to begin Ghana cryptocurrency regulation by September 2025

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Johnson Asiama, has announced that the central bank is set to commence oversight of cryptocurrency platforms and virtual asset service providers by September 2025, signaling a significant shift in Ghana’s financial regulatory approach.

Dr. Asiama made this statement during the African Leaders and Partners Forum in Washington, D.C., held alongside the IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings.

He emphasized that the initiative hinges on the enactment of the forthcoming Virtual Asset Providers Act, which will grant the BoG legal authority to license and monitor digital asset operations.

To enhance the regulation of these platforms and assets, the Bank of Ghana is establishing a dedicated unit focused on digital assets

This is a technology we cannot prevent, hence the need to move fast to regulate it.

The central bank’s planned regulatory measures coincide with a surge in digital finance activity in Ghana, where consumers and businesses are increasingly adopting cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, despite the lack of a defined regulatory structure.

In August 2024, the BoG released preliminary regulatory guidelines designed to bring order to the cryptocurrency market by enforcing mandatory registration, anti-money laundering (AML) protocols, and strict internal controls for Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs).

These guidelines are anticipated to underpin the new legislation, ensuring financial stability and protecting investors.

The forum provided a platform for policymakers, trade experts, financial leaders, and development stakeholders from Ghana, the U.S., Europe, and across Africa to explore strategies for strengthening trade and financial collaboration between Africa and its international partners.

Dr. Asiama’s comments align with the BoG’s broader digital finance strategy, which includes the introduction of Ghana’s central bank digital currency (CBDC), the eCedi.

Initially announced in 2021, the eCedi forms part of the government’s push to digitize the economy and promote financial inclusion.