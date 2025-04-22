60-year-old man’s penis and scrotum cut off during Easter sleepover at woman’s place

A disturbing incident has shaken the Kwesimintsim community in the Western Region's Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipality, where a man in his sixties suffered severe genital mutilation.

The victim, Samuel Sam, a Tarkwa resident, narrowly survived the brutal attack while visiting his girlfriend Stella during the Easter holidays.

Local Assemblymember Eric Acolatse provided official confirmation of the incident to Connect FM's Omanbapa Morning Show host Nhyiraba Paa Kwesi Simpson.

The official recounted the chilling sequence of events that unfolded after the couple lost electricity in their residence.

According to reports, around 10:30 p.m. that evening, Mr Sam and Stella decided to sleep outside in the compound to enjoy fresh air.

A few minutes later, Mr Sam returned to the bedroom to sleep, and Stella followed shortly after. Upon entering the room, Stella stepped into what she initially thought was a drop of water.

The lights were off, but when she turned them on, she was met with a horrific sight. Her lover, Mr Sam, was lying naked in a pool of blood with a bread knife beside him. His penis and testicles had been severed.

Emergency responders rushed the severely injured man to Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital, where medical professionals confirmed the complete severing of his penis and partial mutilation of his testicles.

The Assemblymember confirmed Sam is currently responding to treatment.

Police reports reveal the victim described being attacked by two unidentified assailants in the bedroom.

Community speculation points to possible motives involving Stella's previous relationships, with theories ranging from jealous former partners to spurned benefactors upset about her current relationship with Sam.

The investigation continues as law enforcement works to identify the perpetrators and determine the precise motive behind this shocking act of violence.