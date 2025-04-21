From janitor to night club bouncer, some facts you didn’t know about Pope Francis

The Catholic Church and the world mourn the passing of Pope Francis, a transformative spiritual leader whose extraordinary life journey from working-class Buenos Aires to the Throne of Saint Peter made him one of the most beloved pontiffs in modern history.

The Vatican confirmed his death on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at age 88, concluding his 12-year papacy that reshaped global Catholicism.

From Flores to the Vatican: An unlikely path

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio on December 17, 1936, in Buenos Aires' working-class Flores district, the future pope was the eldest of five children in an Italian immigrant family.

His early life reflected a blend of intellectual curiosity and gritty practicality:

Worked as a janitor and nightclub bouncer in his youth.

Earned a diploma as a chemical technician before answering his religious calling.

Joined the Society of Jesus (Jesuits), renowned for its scholarly rigour and social justice focus.

A historic papacy

Elected in 2013 as the 266th pope, his ascension broke multiple barriers:

First Jesuit pope

First pontiff from Latin America

First non-European pope since 731 (Syria’s Pope Gregory III)

His election followed the unprecedented resignation of Pope Benedict XVI, marking a new era for the Church.

A leader defined by humility

Even as he rose through ecclesiastical ranks—from Jesuit provincial (1973–1979) to Archbishop of Buenos Aires (1998) and Cardinal (2001)—Francis rejected trappings of privilege:

Opted for public transit over chauffeured cars

Lived in a simple apartment instead of the archbishop’s palace.

Cooked his own meals and prioritised pastoral visits to slums.

A Legacy of compassion and controversy

His papacy championed marginalised communities while navigating complex doctrinal tensions:

Social Justice: Focused on poverty, migration, and climate change (Laudato Si’)

Inclusivity: Pioneered dialogue with the LGBTQ+ community, famously stating:

If a person is gay and seeks God and has good will, who am I to judge them?

Doctrinal Steadfastness: Upheld Church teachings on abortion, euthanasia, and gender identity (Dignitas Infinita, 2024).

Final years and passing

Though his 2024 use of a homophobic slur (later apologised for) sparked debate, his "People’s Pope" ethos endured. He died on Easter Monday, a symbolic date reflecting his lifelong message of renewal and hope.