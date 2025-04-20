Nigeria’s assistant coach escapes deadly restaurant collapse in Lagos (Video)

Daniel Ogunmodede, assistant coach of Nigeria’s Super Eagles and head coach of Remo Stars, narrowly avoided tragedy after a restaurant he planned to visit collapsed in Lagos on Sunday morning, reports Pulse Sports Nigeria.

The building, home to Equal Rights restaurant and bar on Oremeta Street, Ojodu Berger, gave way around 8 a.m., causing panic and chaos in the area. Emergency teams and residents rushed to the scene to rescue survivors from the rubble.

The number of casualties has not been confirmed, but reports describe the collapse as devastating.

Ogunmodede, according to Pulse Sports Nigeria, revealed that he was supposed to be at the restaurant but was delayed at his hotel.

That delay, he said, ultimately saved his life. He later shared a video of the destroyed building with journalist Mike the Pundit, showing just how close he came to being caught in the disaster.

Coach remains focus on football

Despite the shocking event, Ogunmodede remains fully focused on football matters. His team, Remo Stars, are currently leading the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) with a six-point advantage and just five matches left.

They are chasing their first-ever league title after finishing as runners-up for the past two seasons.

Under Ogunmodede’s leadership, Remo Stars have impressed this season with strong performances, especially at home. Next, they face a crucial clash against Shooting Stars in Ibadan, as they aim to maintain their position at the top.