Soldiers attack Electricity office over power disconnection to military base (Video)

Personnel from the Nigerian Military reportedly stormed the offices of Ikeja Electric, an electricity distribution company in Lagos State.

According to local news portal the Guardian, military personnel in uniform forcibly entered the Ikeja Electric office on Ago Palace Way, Okota, Isolo, Lagos.

Videos shared by the news outlet on social media show armed soldiers disrupting operations at the company, with staff members seen kneeling while others were reportedly assaulted.

In a similar incident, sources revealed that the Ikeja Electric headquarters in Ikeja also experienced an invasion by the military. The Guardian previously reported that Ikeja Electric had disconnected power to the Nigerian Air Force logistics base in Ikeja on Wednesday.

The event has left many Ikeja Electric employees fearing for their safety, with some going into hiding. One staff member, who requested anonymity due to safety concerns, shared as quoted by the same news outlet:

I’ve been trying to reach our managers. Their numbers have been unreachable, and most likely, they have been attacked by the military guys.

The staff member added.

This is unheard of, unlawful, and disgraceful—that the military can invade the offices of companies in a civil society.

Tensions have been rising between Ikeja Electric and the Sam Ethnan Air Force Base in Ikeja over the disconnection of power. The air base has been without electricity for two weeks following Ikeja Electric’s action due to an unpaid debt running into millions of naira.

An agreement was in place for the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to pay ₦60 million, which is approximately GH₵614,178, monthly to ensure power supply for 10 to 12 hours a day, per the Guardian’s report.

If the situation is not addressed, there are fears the conflict may escalate further.