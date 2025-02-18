Instagram to Boardroom: How social media is reshaping entrepreneurship in Ghana

“Hello and welcome to my Youth channel” – we all have come heard this line in that random youtube video, whether annoying or not. Likewise, the Tiktok lives, Instagram and Snapchat entrepenuers have become the daily norm.

Today in Ghana and across the world, social media in Ghana is no longer just for entertainment—it has become a powerful tool for business growth. Many young Ghanaians are using social media to build brands, sell products, and create wealth. In a country where traditional job opportunities are limited, social media is proving to be a game-changer for entrepreneurship.

The Rise of the Social Media Entrepreneur in Ghana

Gone are the days when starting a business in Ghana required renting a shop, printing flyers, or relying solely on word-of-mouth. Today, a simple post on TikTok, Facebook, or Instagram can turn a small side hustle into a thriving business.

Take KalyJay, a Ghanaian X (formerly twitter) influencer who transitioned from making funny posts to securing ambassadorial deals. Similarly, Wode Maya, a Ghanaian YouTuber, built a brand by showcasing

African entrepreneurship, earning millions through content creation. Many young Ghanaians are proving that social media is more than just a pastime—it’s a powerful business tool.

How Social Media is Changing Business in Ghana

1. Online Shops & Direct Selling

With platforms like Instagram, WhatsApp Business, and Facebook Marketplace, many businesses now operate entirely online. Boutique owners, food vendors, and thrift store owners no longer need a physical shop to sell their products. TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat Shop, which is now gaining popularity in Ghana, is further revolutionising e-commerce.

2. Influencer Marketing is Booming

Brands in Ghana are increasingly relying on influencers to promote products instead of traditional advertising. From makeup brands to fintech companies, businesses are paying content creators to market their products. Think of influencers like Asantewaa, and Wesley Kesse—they’ve turned their online presence into full-time careers.

4. Low-Cost Marketing & Organic Growth

Unlike traditional billboards and radio ads, social media allows startups and small businesses to promote their brands for free. With just a smartphone and creative content, businesses can reach thousands of potential customers without spending much on advertising.

Challenges of Running a Business on Social Media in Ghana

While social media presents great opportunities, it also comes with risks:

Algorithm Issues: Instagram or TikTok may limit your reach overnight.

Online Scammers: Many fake pages exist, making customers hesitant to trust online vendors.

Cancel Culture: One negative review or controversy can ruin a brand’s reputation.

Unstable Internet & High Data Costs: Many entrepreneurs struggle with Ghana’s expensive data and unreliable internet.

The Future of Social Media Entrepreneurship in Ghana

Social media will continue to shape Ghana’s business landscape. More people will move towards: Live shopping on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook.

AI-powered chatbots handling customer service.

Micro-influencers dominating the marketing space.