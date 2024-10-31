Mrs. Siaw Agyepong receives honorary doctorate in entrepreneurship & certificate in strategic leadership

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Asian African Consortium (AAC), Mrs. Adelaide Siaw Agyepong, has been conferred with an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Advanced Studies in Entrepreneurship by Azteca University and Cardinal Training Academy.

This prestigious award, which was presented to Mrs. Siaw Agyepong at a colourful ceremony at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, Accra on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, is in recognition of her outstanding contributions to entrepreneurship and socio-economic development.

In addition to the honorary doctorate degree, she also received a Certificate in Strategic Leadership from the Swiss School of Business Research and a Certificate in Effective Communication Skills from Cardinal Training Academy.

Mrs. Siaw Agyepong expressed her gratitude to her family, friends, and colleagues, and dedicated the award to entrepreneurs and leaders who are striving to make a positive impact in their communities.

She stressed that this honour serves as a reminder for her to strive for greater impact.

"This achievement calls on all entrepreneurs and leaders to rise above challenges, innovate boldly, and make meaningful contributions to our communities and beyond," she noted.

She thanked Azteca University, Cardinal Training Academy, and Dr. Mavis Bermudez, saying, "I am deeply humbled and inspired to continue pushing boundaries, empowering others, and driving socio-economic transformation."

Mrs. Siaw Agyepong used the occasion to encourage others to pursue purpose-driven leadership, leaving a lasting legacy of positive change.

The AAC is a pioneering company spearheading a large-scale commercial rice project in Ghana, aimed at fostering economic growth, sustainability, and women's empowerment through local rice production.

The company establishes commercial agreements with farmers of varying scales nationwide.